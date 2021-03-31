Xbox Reveals Beoplay Portal Headphones from Bang & Olufson

✖

Earlier this month, Microsoft released the Xbox Wireless Headset, but the company has now revealed a new audio option: the Bang & Olufson Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones. The headphones are part of the new Designed for Xbox program, and offer gamers immersive sound on Xbox and other compatible devices. The headphones offer 12 hours on a single charge when the player is using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and active noise-cancellation, or 24 hours when just the latter two options are enabled. The headphones come in three styles: Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass. Black Anthracite is available for purchase now, while the other two options can be pre-ordered for a May release.

Images for the three styles can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

When you put down your controller, you can keep your headset on. Introducing the Beoplay Portal - headphones for every part of life. See every style: https://t.co/YnUzskr8G9 pic.twitter.com/GZNOeu7HcH — Xbox (@Xbox) March 30, 2021

The headphones are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. According to the official Xbox Twitter account, the headphones can be used on PlayStation, Switch and "other devices via a Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connection or wired via the 3.5mm audio jack, but are optimized to feature Dolby Atmos for Headphones on Xbox and Windows 10 devices."

Earcups feature capacitive touch controls, allowing users to adjust the volume and microphone settings through swipes and taps. The Beoplay Portal weighs in at 9.9 ounces, making it slightly lighter than the Xbox Wireless Headset. One of the neater features of the Beoplay Portal is its compatibility with the Bang & Olufsen audio app. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and it can be used to customize a player's experience. Players can add pre-set game modes they can toggle between, such as FPS or RPG. They can also switch between options, like adaptive active noise cancellation. For audio aficionados, this might be the best possible option on Xbox!

The Beoplay Portal offers a more luxurious option than other headphones, but that comes at a cost: $499, to be exact. That's the same price point as the Xbox Series X itself, which might scare off some gamers. However, for those interested in really customizing their audio experience, it seems like the product will be well worth the cost! The headphones can be found at the Microsoft Store right here.

Do you plan on checking out the Beoplay Portal? What do you think of this headphone option? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!