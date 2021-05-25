Xbox E3 Conference Date Possibly Leaked

Xbox fans might want to mark June 13th on their calendars, because that's when Microsoft's E3 2021 conference will reportedly take place. There has been no official word from Xbox just yet (or from any of the other attendees for that matter), but insider Jeff Grubb revealed the date in the latest episode of the Game Mess podcast. According to Grubb, several other dates will probably be revealed over the next few days, including the date of Nintendo's conference. Grubb's comments on the conference date can be found in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 5:28 mark.

There's a lot of excitement heading into E3 this year but there's still quite a bit we don't know about. Fans can almost certainly expect to see Halo Infinite getting a good deal of focus; the title was pushed back nearly a year, and little has been seen since. Back in March, Grubb reported that there is a "90% chance" that Bethesda will officially reveal Starfield at E3, but it's impossible to say whether or not anything has since changed. Game Pass subscribers can probably expect some new announcements, given the amount of focus the service has seen. For now however, it's all just speculation!

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see for themselves, as June 13th is just around the corner. It seems like a safe bet that Microsoft will want to convince more gamers to check out the Xbox Series X|S, and more announcements should help in that endeavor.

Of course, Xbox fans will probably want to tune-in for more presentations beyond the company's showcase. A number of third party developers and publishers are confirmed for E3 this year, including Square Enix, Sega, Capcom, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros., all of which should have titles to show-off for Xbox platforms. E3 tends to be exciting for a lot of video game fans, so hopefully this year's show can live up to the hype!

