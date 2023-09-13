Xbox Game Pass Core Reveals Full Game List

Xbox Game Pass Core launches tomorrow, officially replacing Xbox Live Gold. The new Game Pass tier will offer many of the same benefits Xbox Live Gold subscribers are used to. Xbox Game Pass Core will give users the ability to play online multiplayer, and there will be a number of discounts to look forward to, including up to 50% off select games. Subscribers will also get access to 36 Game Pass games as part of their subscriptions, including a mix of first-party titles, as well as indie hits and other notable third-party games. The full list includes:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Will the Xbox Game Pass Core Game Lineup Change?

Xbox has already stated that the lineup of games included in Xbox Game Pass Core will change over time, but not as frequently as the full library. While Game Pass usually gets updated multiple times per month, the Game Pass Core lineup will only change 2-3 times per year. The list includes some really strong options, but subscribers won't be getting the type of day one releases seen from other tiers. Basically, players that want to check out major 2023 titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, Sea of Stars, or The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will have to buy those games individually, or move up to a higher Game Pass tier. Despite this, Xbox has done a nice job curating a list of titles for Game Pass Core that players can enjoy solo or with friends. For those that can't justify the monthly fee for higher tiers, the Game Pass Core tier offers access to some highly-rated and very popular games.

Will Xbox Live Gold Members Have to Change Subscriptions?

When Xbox Live Gold changes over to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14th, it will require no changes on the part of current subscribers. Xbox is looking to make things easy, so current subscribers will automatically see their subscription change tomorrow. The price will remain the same, and any leftover Xbox Live Gold cards will continue to work. Those cards will eventually be phased out as the Xbox Live Gold branding goes away, but they'll work just as they did before.

What do you think of the Xbox Game Pass Core lineup? Will you subscribe to this tier? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!