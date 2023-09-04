Fans Call New Xbox Game Pass Hit "Game of the Year" Contender
Sea of Stars is already a huge hit on Xbox Game Pass and other platforms.
Late last month, Xbox Game Pass saw the addition of Sea of Stars, a new RPG from developer Sabotage Studio. While the game was highly-anticipated, it seems no one could have been prepared for how well the game has been performing. Since launching on August 29th, Sea of Stars has sold more than 100,000 copies across all platforms. That's all the more impressive considering that the game is on Xbox Game Pass, as well as PlayStation Plus! Across social media, players have been raving about the game over the last few days, with many declaring Sea of Stars one of the best games of 2023.
For those unfamiliar with the game, Sea of Stars is a 2D RPG inspired by genre classics like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. The game is set in the same world as Sabotage Studio's The Messenger. Despite this, fans don't need to know anything about The Messenger to enjoy Sea of Stars, and the games are significantly different from one another. One thing that the two games do have in common is the fact that The Messenger was similarly praised upon its release. In a short time, Sabotage has proven to be a developer to watch out for!
Is this a Game of the Year contender?
Finished playing through Sea of Stars. I absolutely loved this game, and it is definitely worth the 30 or so hours to fully complete if you like SNES-era RPGs at all. It's a strong contender for my personal GOTY. pic.twitter.com/6SlbxnQDo7— Fenrax ⚡ (@Fenrax) September 4, 2023
A lot of people seem to think so!
If #SeaOfStars continues to hold up... this would easily be my game of the year. Damn, even better than I had hoped. Thank you @seaofstarsgame folks.— Jeremy (@takeshikitano3) September 3, 2023
The writing has gotten heavy praise.
Sea of Stars is so good. I'm actually tearing up at the writing. They really build up this moment.— Lumis (@legendoflumis) September 4, 2023
Even genre newcomers are enjoying it.
I finally tried Sea of Stars. Played for about 30 minutes. This game is cute! The little training montage was adorable, cue the Rocky theme! 💪 Finally an RPG I might like? 🥹— Katja 🏳️🌈 spiralarrow/mastodon (@KatjaDivekick) September 4, 2023
That's great company to be in!
I did not expect Sea of Stars to be Chrono Trigger AND Zelda, Golden Sun, Final Fantasy, and Chained Echoes.— Full of 🅱️eans (@blackflipdude) September 3, 2023
Some players already want a sequel.
Finished #SeaOfStars today and I want more. Loved all the characters, lore and callbacks. pic.twitter.com/o3HL0wdA02— Aaron Lundy (@Aaron198012) September 3, 2023
The game has quickly found a passionate fanbase.
23 hrs into #Seaofstars, and I am absolutely in love with it.— EdgarDeath (@EdgarDeath2) September 3, 2023
It's a great time to be a Game Pass subscriber!
Between Sea of Stars and #Starfield, gamers are eating good this week. pic.twitter.com/7dquJTGwlW— 🤘🇨🇦 Ben 🇨🇦🤘 (@browland1) September 3, 2023