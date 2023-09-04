Fans Call New Xbox Game Pass Hit "Game of the Year" Contender

Late last month, Xbox Game Pass saw the addition of Sea of Stars, a new RPG from developer Sabotage Studio. While the game was highly-anticipated, it seems no one could have been prepared for how well the game has been performing. Since launching on August 29th, Sea of Stars has sold more than 100,000 copies across all platforms. That's all the more impressive considering that the game is on Xbox Game Pass, as well as PlayStation Plus! Across social media, players have been raving about the game over the last few days, with many declaring Sea of Stars one of the best games of 2023.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Sea of Stars is a 2D RPG inspired by genre classics like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. The game is set in the same world as Sabotage Studio's The Messenger. Despite this, fans don't need to know anything about The Messenger to enjoy Sea of Stars, and the games are significantly different from one another. One thing that the two games do have in common is the fact that The Messenger was similarly praised upon its release. In a short time, Sabotage has proven to be a developer to watch out for!

