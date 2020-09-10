Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One have added seven new games, including some games just released today on Xbox One and PC. Of these seven games, five of them are coming to the Xbox One version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, four of them are available via the PC version of Game Pass. In other words, unless you're subscribed to both, you're not getting all seven new additions. As always, it's unclear how long any of these seven games are being added for. Microsoft doesn't divulge this information, and this hasn't changed. So, if you see something you really like, be sure to check it out sooner rather than later. Below, you can check out all seven new games. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and information about what versions of the service each game is available on.

Hotshot Racing About: Hotshot Racing is a blisteringly fast arcade-style racing game fusing drift handling, razor-sharp retro visuals and an incredible sense of speed to create an exhilarating driving experience. Platforms: Xbox One

Tell Me Why: Chapter 3 About: Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Platforms: Xbox One and PC

Black Desert About: Black Desert is a revolutionary MMORPG that delivers intense, fast-paced combat, profitable life skills, and an expansive open world. Slay monsters, abominations, and gods, or engage in relaxing life skills like crafting, fishing, and cooking. Become your true self in this truly open, open-world MMORPG. Platforms: Xbox One

Star Renegades About: A service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters. Standing in your way is an Intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks. As your band of heroes fall in the fight against invading Imperium and hope is all but lost, J5T-1N must be sent to the next dimension with everything you've learned to give the next group of heroes a chance to prevail. Each dimension and each playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same. Platforms: PC

Stranger Things 3: The Game About: Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist. Platforms: Xbox One

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics About: In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, you will lead a fledgling resistance of Gelfling against their oppressive overlords, the Skeksis, across more than 50 unique turn-based tactics RPG battles. Along the way, you will recruit and customize new allies by assigning them jobs, modifying their abilities, and outfitting them with equipment to ensure victory. With 14 playable characters, including familiar faces from the classic film and the new Netflix Original series, build your own teams and devise winning strategies to overthrow the rule of the Skeksis and restore light to the Gelfling homeworld of Thra! Platforms: Xbox One and PC