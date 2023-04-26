Xbox Game Pass Brings Back Recently Removed Exclusive

An exclusive game that was removed from Xbox Game Pass just a few weeks back has now returned to the subscription platform. For the most part, when various titles end up departing from the Game Pass library, they don't end up coming back until far later, if at all. In the case of this new addition to the service, though, Microsoft quickly found a way to return it to Game Pass since it happened to be a first-party title.

As of today, Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break has finally come back to Xbox Game Pass after departing at the beginning of April. Previously, Quantum Break was taken away from Game Pass due to licensing issues that Microsoft had to renegotiate. Beyond simply exiting Game Pass, Quantum Break ended up being removed from sale on both Xbox and PC digital storefronts entirely. Luckily, this is absence was short-lived as Microsoft was able to reach a new licensing deal before April came to a close.

"Good news everyone, Quantum Break has officially returned to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass," said Xbox VP Aaron Greenberg on social media today. "Thanks for your patience as [the] team worked to get this addressed. "

While it's great to see that Quantum Break is now back on Xbox Game Pass, this arrival likely isn't one that will lead to a mass increase in subscriptions. That being said, Xbox does have some heavy hitters on the horizon that could lead to a big boom for Game Pass. Next week, Arkane's Redfall is finally set to launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC and will be followed by the release of Starfield in September. With both of these exclusives hitting Game Pass on the first day of their release, it seems likely that 2023 could end up being the biggest year for the service so far.

