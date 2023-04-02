Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of the Best Exclusives From Xbox One

Xbox Game Pass is about to lose one of the best exclusives that ever released on Xbox One consoles. In a general sense, most exclusives tend to never end up departing from Game Pass as Microsoft makes all of its own first-party published titles available on the service. For one reason or another, though, this won't end up being true with a title that originally came to Xbox One back in 2016.

Exiting Xbox Game Pass later in April, Quantum Break is set to depart from the platform. Developed by Remedy Entertainment, Quantum Break was published by Microsoft Studios and ended up being one of the most popular titles that released over the course of the Xbox One's lifespan. Although Quantum Break didn't set the world on fire, it was generally well-received by both fans and critics. It also stood out greatly in a time when exclusives for Xbox One were few and far between.

Again, the most puzzling part of this situation is seeing Quantum Break leave Xbox Game Pass in the first place. Since the third-person shooter wasn't developed by one of Xbox Game Studios' own teams, it seems that Xbox had to license the title from Remedy in order to bring it to Game Pass. Still, it's odd to see a game that was published by Microsoft leaving Game Pass since this is something that almost never happens.

Beyond Quantum Break, Game Pass subscribers are also poised to lose seven more games in just a few short weeks. Some of these titles happen to include Life is Strange: True Colors and Rainbow Six Extraction, which are some pretty notable losses. We still don't have a full view of what games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of April, but more clarity should arrive on this front quite soon.

Here's the full list of games that are soon leaving Xbox Game Pass: