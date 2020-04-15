Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some Real Big Games Very Soon

10 games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon, including some pretty big titles. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that on April 30, which is a little over two weeks away, 10 games will leave Xbox Game Pass across both Xbox One and PC. Some of these games are smaller, filler titles that many won’t notice gone, but other games include the likes of Fallout 4 and Wolfenstein. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if any of these 10 games will ever return, but Microsoft does note that all 10 titles are still available for 20 percent off if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. However, once these titles depart, so will the offered discount.

In addition to announcing that 10 games will soon be leaving, Microsoft also revealed five games that will soon be coming to the service’s vast library. Unfortunately, the departures this time or more notable than the incoming games, which is pretty rare.

Below, you can view all 10 games leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30, including trailers of each:

Fallout 4

Pitch: “As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Pitch: “Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond.”

Silence

Pitch: “Can you save Silence, the grim, but also serene world between life and death? Can you help Noah find his little sister Renie in this suffering world? Can you bring her home? Explore Silence and join the siblings on their adventurous journey.”

The Banner Saga 2

Pitch: “The award-winning adventure continues in Banner Saga 2! This epic, story-based, role-playing game continues its emotional journey across a breaking world. Bold leadership decisions, wise use of resources, and skillful battle tactics are vital to ensure your viking clans make it through alive. Experience what took the indie gaming world by storm in Banner Saga 2!”

Ruiner

Pitch: “RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend.”

Full Metal Furies

Pitch: “From the creators of Rogue Legacy comes a “true-cooperative” action RPG. FULL METAL FURIES puts an emphasis on team play with a unique combat system where everyone is important. Play on the couch, alone or with friends, or make it an online party for up to four players!”

Braid

Pitch: “Braid is a puzzle-platformer, drawn in a painterly style, where you can manipulate the flow of time in strange and unusual ways. From a house in the city, journey to a series of worlds and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess.”

Smoke and Sacrifice

Pitch: “Smoke and Sacrifice sees Sachi, a mother forced to give up her son, adventure into a grotesque underworld on a quest that will lead her to a darker truth.”

Bomber Crew

Pitch: “Chocks away! Bomber Crew is a strategic simulation game, where picking the right crew and keeping your bomber in tip top shape is the difference between completing your mission or losing it all!”

Metal Slug 3

Pitch: “METAL SLUG 3 the masterpiece in SNK’s emblematic 2D run & gun action shooting game series, still continues to fascinate millions of fans worldwide to this day for its intricate dot-pixel graphics, and simple and intuitive game controls! The most highly praised title in the series among Metal Slug fans for its refined balance and game volume, heads out to the Steam gaming platform!”