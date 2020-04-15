Xbox Game Pass Reveals 5 New Games Coming Soon

Xbox today announced that five more games will soon be joining Xbox Game Pass for console! The new titles are set to join over the course of the rest of April, and three of them -- Gato Roboto , Deliver Us The Moon, and Levelhead -- are set to be available via Xbox Game Pass the day they launch. While none of these are on the level of, say, Bleeding Edge, all of them look interesting in their own right and add to the variety of the subscription service.

It's also worth noting that these aren't the only games the Xbox Game Pass for console has added this month, and there's a whole different, expanded list of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC Beta. Even so, the addition of The Long Dark, Gato Roboto, Deliver Us The Moon, HyperDot, and Levelhead should be well received by console fans. The full update from Xbox is worth a read as it also details the various video games leaving at the end of the month, updates for Xbox Game Pass titles, and more.

Here's the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:

4/16: The Long Dark

4/21: Gato Roboto

4/23: Deliver Us The Moon

4/30: HyperDot, Levelhead

Keep reading to learn more about all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console! The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.