Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games

Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.

While there's naturally something for everyone there in this first wave given how diverse the group of games is, one of the headliners will no doubt be the new Disney life=sim game Disney's Dreamlight Valley. Available via the console and cloud as well as on the PC, this game mixes things like Animal Crossing town management with more quest-focused adventures involving tons of Disney characters. Our previews of Disney Dreamlight Valley found it to be a cohesive, interesting mashup of these ideas.

You can see more on this game and the perks Xbox Game Pass sub scribers get from it below as well as a full list of all the first games planned for September.

Xbox Game Pass Games for September

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Opus Magnum (PC) – Available Today

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) – Available Today

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

Despot's Game (Console and PC)– September 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – September 15

"Members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new," a preview of the new Disney game explained. "Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!"

The new Xbox Game Pass games will start rolling out now with the final one on this list being added on September 15th.