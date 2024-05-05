Fortnite Player Creates Mode That's Basically Dead by Daylight

There are many reasons players love Fortnite, but one of the biggest is the creativity the game encourages. Whether that means jumping into groups with friends and running some kind of themed squad via your skins or even the developers themselves creating brand-new game modes to dive into. However, with the addition of Unreal Editor for Fortnite, the team at Epic Games has opened up the possibilities even more, allowing players to create their own game modes within the battle royale. This has led to some fun combinations and innovations from the playerbase, but the most recent reveal might be the most impressive yet. If you're a Fortnite player who also loves Dead by Daylight, you'll want to check this out.

Fortnite Player Creates Dead by Daylight Mode

As you can see in the footage above, a player who goes by the name Lemorion1224 on Twitter has created a new game mode called Survivors for UEFN. The 1v4 tag variation isn't an exact replication of Dead by Daylight in Fortnite, but it's very close. Obviously, you won't be able to get all the special powers and perks that come in the horror favorite, but the general idea of the game is replicated in the mode.

Players will need to run away from the "killer," using lights to block the killer's path. It seems silly when you first watch it in action, but it should make for a fun new way to play Fortnite with friends. Plus, you can use any skin you have from Fortnite Battle Royale, meaning you and your friends can theme the killers and survivors around your favorite media property.

The new mode is launching on Unreal Editor for Fortnite soon. Lemorion says it's coming one before the end of this season. With the season ending on May 24th, that means we should be getting the new mode around May 17th, assuming nothing changes. This, of course, isn't Lemorion's first UEFN project, as they previously worked on a mode that reproduced The Imposters with up to 10 players.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite?

Recently, Fortnite kicked off another Star Wars event across the battle royale game and LEGO Fortnite. It includes a bunch of new and returning skins and gear, including Chewbacca, Lando, and more. Plus, the leaked roadmap that came out a few weeks ago has seemingly been confirmed by the Star Wars content dropping and the team adding Billie Eilish to Fortnite Festival.

That means we're likely getting a new Marvel-themed season later this year. Supposedly, that will be heavily themed around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four. Plus, a new rumor claimed that Galactus will make its return during the season, which should make for another great event.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.