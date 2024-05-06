New Call of Duty Black Ops Reportedly Offering Frank Woods in MW3 as a Preorder Bonus

Recently, rumors have started to swirl about what's coming for Call of Duty's 2024 release. The most persistent rumor claims that the team is bringing the next iteration of Black Ops in the form of Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. That's been making the rounds for months now, and recently, publisher Xbox announced a new Call of Duty event as part of its June 9th showcase. Now that the reveal seemingly has a date, even more scuttlebutt has started to make the rounds, including a rumor that Black Ops legend Frank Woods is joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as a preorder bonus.

Franks Wood Joins Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War as Preorder Bonus

This leak was first spotted by the team at Charlie Intel. They noted that several data miners have recently found references to a Frank Woods Operator for Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone. It might seem strange for the new game to include a preorder bonus for the games that are already available, but remember that Activision has set a precedence for skins coming with players from game to game. Most likely, the Frank Woods skin will be available in all three games, but this way players get to enjoy it before the next Black Ops launches.

Either way, it's a neat addition and further solidifies that the next Call of Duty game will take place within the Black Ops universe. The last Black Ops game was Cold War, which launched in 2020. Even if Gulf War does launch this year, it would still be the longest gap Call of Duty players have had between Black Ops games. Of course, Activision hasn't said anything official about the game yet, but that should change within the next few weeks.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War?

Currently, we don't know much about Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War outside of the rumored preorder bonus. In fact, we don't technically know if that's going to be the final name. That said, rumors have been swirling that the game might be revealed later this month with a short teaser and logo reveal, while the larger showcase will show off gameplay. It's also possible that we'll hear more about some of Activision's back catalog coming to Xbox Game Pass now that Microsoft's deal to buy the mega-publisher has gone through.

For now, players have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to tide them over. Season 3 Reloaded went live in both games last week, providing players with a ton of new content to work through. Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone are currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.