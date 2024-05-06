New Manor Lords Survey Hints at 2024 Roadmap

Earlier this year, Manor Lords became the most wishlisted game on Steam. The in-depth city-builder mixes medieval strategy with a complex economic and social simulation. Since launching a few weeks ago, the game has largely been well-received by those fans, though the game certainly has improvements to make during its early-access period. To that end, the developer recently revealed some of the many changes coming with the first patch. While this update hasn't gone live yet, the Manor Lords developer has taken to Twitter to provide players with a potential tease for the 2024 roadmap.

Manor Lords Survey Teases 2024 Roadmap

Before diving into this informal Twitter survey the Manor Lords developer posted, it's important to note that none of the features mentioned in the survey are locked in. While it's likely that the developer is considering everything included in the survey, this is far from confirmation that any of them are coming soon. That said, it does give fans an idea of the direction Manor Lords is headed over the next year. Here are the four features mentioned in the survey:

AI cities

Castles and sieges

Late game economy content

Other map types

Again, none of this is confirmed as coming, but the game's developer asked, "What's the most important goal for Manor Lord's early access in 2024?" As of this writing, over 25,000 users have responded to the survey, with "AI cities" leading the vote at 33.5%. The option for "castles and sieges" is right behind it at 34.8%, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see that result move around over the next few days. Either way, players have focused on those two as the features they want the most, so players should expect to see them at some point this year unless something comes up during development.

In some ways, deciding on features through a Twitter poll is a little odd, but the whole point of early access is to build out a game with the community's help. Getting that info relatively quickly via Twitter could help a developer make a decision more quickly. That said, it's impossible to confirm that everyone voting is actually playing Manor Lords, but that might not matter much in the long run. Either way, the hope is that the developer will use this information to build a better game.

What's Coming Next in Manor Lords?

As mentioned, the developer recently shared a list of updates and fixes coming in the first patch. It's not clear when that's dropping into Manor Lords, but it's important to remember this is mostly a solo dev project. It might take longer than expected, but fans hopefully won't be waiting too long. Here is what's supposedly changing with Manor Lords' first update:

Fix all the weird homeless bugs

Tune the archer damage

Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it's too harsh and punishes regional specialization)

Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories

Improve the sawpit efficiency/storarge

Manor Lords is available now on PC.