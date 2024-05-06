The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets New Discount Near First Anniversary

Believe it or not, it has been nearly one year since Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. Since that time, the latest Zelda game has gone on to be one of the most popular ever in the Switch's library, let alone one of the most acclaimed. Now, for those who still haven't picked up Tears of the Kingdom, a new deal might be worth pouncing on.

Over at Walmart, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is retailing for a little more than $50 at the time of this writing. While this might not seem like a huge discount, Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo's first game on Switch that it sold at $69.99, which means that this sale is roughly $20 in total. It's not known how long this deal might last, but it happens to line up with the anniversary of Tears of the Kingdom releasing on Switch, which is only one week away.

As a whole, this isn't the best sale that we've ever seen for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which means that there will surely be better offers like this in the future. That being said, Nintendo very rarely discounts its own exclusives and Tears of the Kingdom is no exception in that manner. So even if a better sale for the game does end up happening down the road, this potential discount might not happen for many more months. If you'd prefer not to wait that long, this current price cut is about as good as you're going to get for the time being.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a remarkable and breathtaking experience that builds upon one of the best games ever made," reads our official review of the game. "With a deeper story and a more fully formed world, Tears of the Kingdom addresses some of the criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while showcasing even more of this fantastic and unique version of Hyrule. Players will lose themselves in the sheer magnitude of Tears of the Kingdom and its surprising additions, while being encouraged to innovate using the new mechanics to find unique solutions to the many problems presented in the game."