Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are "Addicted" to Newest Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are "addicted" to a new game added this week. Everyone and their mother's pet iguana can play Brotato right now via Xbox Game Pass. That said, be careful. Over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, some have warned they've become addicted to the game. More specifically, over on Reddit there is a post right now titled, "Accidentally just played Brotato for 3 hours." This is followed up by 'what the hell just happened."

What do the comments say? Well, the comments reveal there are a lot of Xbox Game Pass subscribers addicted right now to indie hit. "It's addicting as heck i just wanted to try it and somehow sat there and played for around half an hour, had to stop myself," reads one of these comments. Another adds: "Same, very addictive."

For those that have never heard of this -- apparently -- addictive game, it debuted in June 2023 via developer Blobfish, who also published the game. On Metacritic, the game only has a 76, which isn't the highest score, but on Steam it boasts the highest rating possible, "Overwhelmingly Positive." This was achieved by having a 97 percent approval rating across nearly 68,000 user reviews. This is just one of many recent examples where consumers and critics don't quite see eye to eye on a game.

About the Game + Trailer:

"A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet," reads an official blurb about the game. 'The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment."

How long Brotato is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. This information has not been disclosed, but as long as the game is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass is available in three different tiers, which are three different price points, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the subscription service -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.