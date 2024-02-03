Xbox Series X Fans Surprised With Multiple Freebies

Xbox Series X users, as well as Xbox Series S users, have been surprised with multiple freebies. There aren't many differences between the pair of Xbox Series X and PS5. They are very similar machines, with similar features and limitations. One advantage the former has on the latter though is it is more customizable, which is the opposite of the previous generation, where the PS4 was more customizable than the Xbox One. To this end, there are some new customization options available to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

More specifically, and in case you missed it, Microsoft has added seven new dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners, all which feature the Xbox branding. Each and every background is free and dynamic, with the latter simply meaning it moves unlike a static theme which is still. Below, you can check out each of these themes and how they look when applied, courtesy of X user Tom Warren. As Warren notes, these themes have been released as part of the ongoing "Xbox Celebrates" series.

Microsoft has released 7 new Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds for Xbox Series S / X owners. They're part of the "Xbox Celebrates" series from 2023 pic.twitter.com/5vyfOko8Gv — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 31, 2024

It's unclear if these are permanent freebies or only available as long as the Xbox Celebrates series is happening. While we do not have a definitive answer on this, it is probably the former. So far, every free Xbox background -- static and dynamic -- Microsoft has released has remained available perpetually. In some cases, these themes have been available, and available for free, for a few years. Most are various plain designs or some remix of the Xbox logo like the ones above, but there are also some game specific. To this end, there's one for Dead Space, Halo Infinite, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and more.

