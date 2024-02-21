Xbox's First New Release on Nintendo Switch Arrives Tomorrow

The first new game from Xbox making the jump to Nintendo Switch is set to arrive tomorrow, February 22. This past week, Xbox made waves when it announced that it would be bringing four of its own first-party games to new platforms in the future. At the time, Xbox refused to say what these four titles would be, nor did it say when they would be announced. Luckily, those interested in this new strategy from Xbox didn't have to wait long to find out as the first such title will be rolling out in only 24 hours.

Revealed to close today's new Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Pentiment will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the next day. Released back in 2022, Pentiment is an adventure game from developer Obsidian Entertainment that tasks players with solving a series of mysterious murders. While Pentiment has flown a bit under the radar compared to some other Xbox releases of the past few years, it's one of the publisher's most acclaimed exclusives over that same span of time. As such, this is a really big get for those on Nintendo Switch.

Beyond Pentiment, Xbox also confirmed that it's bringing Grounded to Nintendo Switch as well in April 2024. Also developed by Obsidian, Grounded is a multiplayer survival game that first began in early access in 2020. In the time since, the game has reached its 1.0 iteration and has continued to see new updates come about from Obsidian. For it to now be heading to Nintendo Switch should bring new life to Grounded and will allow a whole new audience to experience it for the first time.

Until then, if you'd like to learn more about Pentiment, you can check out the game's official synopsis and trailer attached below.

Pentiment

"From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria. Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."

Features