Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Leak Reveals Major Games Being Shown

An Xbox Games Showcase was recently announced for June 8. This announcement was made by Microsoft just yesterday, April 9. A day later, the leaks have started to surface online. The first leak about the showcase comes the way of well-known Xbox insider, extas1s, a very reliable source when it comes to Xbox specifically. In a new YouTube video, the insider notably leaked several major games that will be present, some of which Xbox fans are expecting, but others which are going to be surprises.

The biggest surprise shared by the insider is that Persona 4 Remake is going to be revealed by Atlus and Sega during the Xbox show. Meanwhile, the long-awaited, and long-rumored Gears of War Collection is supposedly going to be revealed as well. The last reveal mentioned by the Xbox insider is Minecraft Dungeons 2.

In addition to game reveals, the Xbox insider also makes mention of a couple of updates on games already announced, including the highly anticipated and long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong. In addition to this, Xbox fans can expect to see more of Ninja Gaiden 4.

The report is capped by some speculation that the event is going to be digital only due to anticipated backlash as multiple games that Xbox fans would historically expect to be exclusive being revealed as multi-platform. This includes the aforementioned Gears of War collection.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, on numerous occasions, especially when it comes to Xbox, but their track record is not completely bulletproof. Further, any accurate information is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate come June 8.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox — nor any other implicated party — has commented on this new report. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.