New Xbox Games Showcase Announced

June has become a big month for the video game industry, and it looks like this year will be no exception. A new Xbox Games Showcase has been announced, which will be taking place this year on Sunday, June 8th at 10 a.m. PT. As has become something of a tradition over the last few years, the event will actually be a doubleheader. Immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase, viewers can expect a Direct entirely focused on The Outer Worlds 2. According to Xbox, this event will be followed by a big week of coverage, which will see additional news about games that appear during the Showcase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will stream live on Xbox’s official channels and pages on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The event will be streamed in more than 40 different languages, including American and British Sign Language. As of this writing, Xbox has offered no specific information about games that will be featured, but we know that it will feature a mix of first-party games as well as titles in development from third-party studios.

the xbox june showcase will be followed by a big focus on the outer worlds 2

While we don’t specifically know what to expect, there are some games that we can probably assume will appear. Fable seems like a safe bet, considering that it was originally planned for 2025 and was pushed back to 2026. The Perfect Dark reboot is another possibility, given the fact that we haven’t really seen the game since last year’s June event. It’s possible this year’s show could offer an idea how far the game has come since. As far as third-parties are concerned, an appearance by Square Enix seems guaranteed. The publisher has been building a closer relationship with Xbox over the last year or so, and there are several games rumored for the platform, including Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI.

Xbox Game Pass has become the cornerstone of Microsoft’s video game strategy. As such, big Xbox events usually provide big announcements for the subscription service. It’s possible we could see some shadow drops that day, as well as some major games announced. Since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox Game Pass has started to add more games from the publisher’s back catalog, but there are still a lot missing. We could see some announcements at the show that fans have been eagerly hoping for, including Activision’s well-regarded Transformers games.

RELATED: Backbone Reveals Sleek New Xbox Controller Design

For the time being, all of this is just speculation! It’s possible some of these games could end up at June’s Xbox Games Showcase, or none of them at all. The last year has been pretty good for the Xbox brand, with critically-acclaimed games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed. Hopefully Xbox can use the June Showcase to keep that momentum going, and get users excited for the future.

Are you excited for this year’s June Xbox Games Showcase? What are you hoping to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!