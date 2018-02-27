This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Lego Games, Grand Theft Auto V And More
This week's Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it's a great time to hop on board some franchises you might have missed out on.
There are a number of deals that are available for series such as Need For Speed, Assassin's Creed Chronicles and various Lego games, including favorites like Lego Marvel's Avengers, Lego Jurassic World and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which you can get for dirt cheap.
For that matter, you can also get a few new games for a lower price, including EA Sports UFC 3, Super Lucky's Tale and the best-selling Grand Theft Auto V!
Let's take a look at the deals that are available. They're on hand through next Tuesday morning at 6 AM EDT, so hurry!
Xbox One
Xbox 360
|Dogfight 1942
|Arcade
|$2.99
|Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa
|Arcade
|$1.49
|Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege
|Arcade
|$1.49
|Fight Night Champion
|Games On Demand
|$9.99
|Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning
|Games On Demand
|$4.99
|Need For Speed Carbon
|Games On Demand
|$4.94
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit
|Games On Demand
|$6.59
|NFL Blitz
|Arcade
|$4.94
|Skate
|Games On Demand
|$4.94
|Skate 2
|Games On Demand
|$4.94
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|$2.99
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack
|Add-on
|$2.99
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-on
|$2.79
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
|Games On Demand
|$5.24
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold
|Add-on
|$4.49
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike
|Add-on
|$2.99
|The Escapists
|Games On Demand
|$4.99
Happy shopping!