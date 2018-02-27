This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Lego Games, Grand Theft Auto V And More

By ComicBook.com Staff

Grand Theft Auto V

This week's Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and it's a great time to hop on board some franchises you might have missed out on.

There are a number of deals that are available for series such as Need For Speed, Assassin's Creed Chronicles and various Lego games, including favorites like Lego Marvel's Avengers, Lego Jurassic World and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which you can get for dirt cheap.

For that matter, you can also get a few new games for a lower price, including EA Sports UFC 3, Super Lucky's Tale and the best-selling Grand Theft Auto V!

Let's take a look at the deals that are available. They're on hand through next Tuesday morning at 6 AM EDT, so hurry!

Xbox One

Aaero 40% $8.99
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China 60% $4.00
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia 60% $4.00
Awesomenauts Assemble! 75% $2.50
Awesomenauts Assemble! – Fully Loaded Collector's Pack 67% $16.50
Awesomenauts Assemble! – Fully Loaded Pack 67% $8.25
Blood Bowl 2 75% $5.00
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition 50% $22.50
Deadcore 50% $4.00
Digerati "Made In USSR" Bundle 80% $4.40
Dead Island Definitive Edition 75% $5.00
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 75% $5.00
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition 50% $30.00
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition 60% $12.00
Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince 15% $8.49
Forza Horizon 3 And Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle 15% $39.99
Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle 67% $41.25
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition 35% $51.99
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition 35% $38.99
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition 40% $59.99
Grand Theft Auto V 50% $30.00
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card 35% $51.99
Grand Theft Auto V, Starter Pack And Megalodon Shark Card Bundle 50% $100.00
Grand Theft Auto V And Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle 40% $59.99
Grand Theft Auto V, Starter Pack And Great White Shark Card Bundle 40% $71.99
Grand Theft Auto V, Starter Pack And Whale Shark Card Bundle 40% $89.99
Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 50% $10.00
Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition 50% $17.50
Lego City Undercover 30% $20.99
Lego Jurassic World 50% $10.00
Lego Marvel's Avengers 40% $11.99
Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition 40% $17.99
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 50% $10.00
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 20% $47.99
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition 20% $59.99
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens 40% $11.99
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition 40% $17.99
Lego Worlds 10% $26.99
Lords Of The Fallen 80% $4.00
Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition 80% $6.00
Outlast: Bundle Of Terror 75% $6.25
Outlast 2 50% $15.00
Real Farm 25% $29.99
Super Lucky's Tale 35% $19.49
Terraria 70% $6.00
The Lego Movie Videogame 45% $10.99
The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game 30% $34.99
Tower Of Guns 75% $3.75
Trials Fusion 67% $6.60
UFC 3 35% $38.99
UFC 3 Deluxe Edition 40% $47.99
1comments

Xbox 360

Dogfight 1942 Arcade $2.99
Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa Arcade $1.49
Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege Arcade $1.49
Fight Night Champion Games On Demand $9.99
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Games On Demand $4.99
Need For Speed Carbon Games On Demand $4.94
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Games On Demand $6.59
NFL Blitz Arcade $4.94
Skate Games On Demand $4.94
Skate 2 Games On Demand $4.94
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand $2.99
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-on $2.99
Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-on $2.79
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand $5.24
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Add-on $4.49
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike Add-on $2.99
The Escapists Games On Demand $4.99

Happy shopping!

Comments ( 1 )

of