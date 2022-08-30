Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022

Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.

Starting on September 1st and lasting through the end of the month, Xbox One players will be able to download Gods Will Fall through Xbox Live Gold. Additionally, Double Kick Heroes will be the second Xbox One game added to Games with Gold in September and will be available starting on September 16th and lasting until October 15th.

On the classic games from, the original Thrillville will be downloadable via Games with Gold from September 1st through the 15th. Lastly, and perhaps most notably, Valve's beloved puzzle game Portal 2 will join the service from September 16th through the 30th.

It's worth noting that this is the final month in which Microsoft will be giving out games from Xbox and Xbox 360 as part of Games with Gold. Beginning in October, Xbox One titles will be the sole focus of the program moving forward. And while this change might be disappointing to some Xbox Live Gold members, seeing Portal 2 join the service is a good way for this era of Games with Gold to wrap up.

If you'd like to learn more about any of these new titles joining Xbox Games with Gold in September, you can find trailers and descriptions for all of them down below.

Gods Will Fall

"Take up the battle against the very deities themselves in this brutal action & adventure epic. The gods have lorded over the world for millennia ruling with a cruel iron fist that demands unquestioning fealty. You and your fellow Celtic warriors are the very last chance for humanity. Grab your mace, test your spear, and sharpen your ax to battle horrific beasts and minions that dwell in hellish lands of each god. Your decisions can make you a legend or you can be dust."

Double Kick Heroes

"The pure power of Metal compels you! Travel the post-apocalyptic freeways battling zombies and militia in your tricked out Cadillac – the Gundillac. It's a wild game that combos a shoot 'em up with a rhythm game. Bang your head with your band thru 30 levels of madness and heavy, heavy metal."

Thrillville

"Summer doesn't have to ever end when you get to build your amusement park. You get to do everything from design roller coasters to go-carts, play mini-golf on your own courses, and join friends for party games. Make sure to check in with the guests to ensure they are loving your theme park as much as you are, and make adjustments to keep them happy! It's non-stop fun in the virtual sun!"

Portal 2

"One of the all-time classics is available for you to teleport into problem-solving mode. Use your wits over weapons in this sci-fi puzzler. In addition to portals, use tractor beams, lasers, light bridges, and more. With humorous new characters voiced by the likes of Stephen Merchant and J.K. Simmons, the story and humor is as much a joy as the problem-solving. Play single-player or co-op to start bending the rules of physics."