Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.

Games With Gold was already a punchline in the industry, as its offer has been largely terrible for years now, especially compared to PlayStation Plus. And with Xbox Game Pass now the big focus of Xbox, it's not very surprising it's increasingly tanking. And it's been evident by the games offered. There are still no Xbox Series X|S games; the Xbox One games are rarely good; and the backward compatible Xbox games are often stinkers too. In fact, sometimes the backward compatible games are repeats.

Some have taken the news as a good thing, as it could mean more focus will be put on Xbox One games. This is wishful thinking though. If anything, it's a sign of what is coming with Xbox Live Gold, which will likely be revamped alongside Xbox Game Pass. While some are hopeful though, many more are upset.