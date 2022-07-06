Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change
A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
Games With Gold was already a punchline in the industry, as its offer has been largely terrible for years now, especially compared to PlayStation Plus. And with Xbox Game Pass now the big focus of Xbox, it's not very surprising it's increasingly tanking. And it's been evident by the games offered. There are still no Xbox Series X|S games; the Xbox One games are rarely good; and the backward compatible Xbox games are often stinkers too. In fact, sometimes the backward compatible games are repeats.
Some have taken the news as a good thing, as it could mean more focus will be put on Xbox One games. This is wishful thinking though. If anything, it's a sign of what is coming with Xbox Live Gold, which will likely be revamped alongside Xbox Game Pass. While some are hopeful though, many more are upset.
Absolute BS
Sorry but this is some absolute bullshit and I don’t even care if the quality of Xbox One games improves as a result. The 360 games was all I used to look forward to because we kept those regardless of the sub https://t.co/h0hxYYKt8X— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 5, 2022
The Best Part of Xbox Live Gold Gone
Xbox Live Gold is losing one of its coolest features. No more Xbox 360 games being offered on Games With Gold 😒
I'll admit that the games they were giving have been bad most of the time, but it was still fun to see them act like it was awesome 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/oUN7Nu1dvA— The Guru Goku 👳 (@TheGuruGoku) July 6, 2022
The 626 Nail in the Coffin
Why wouldnt they say we are replacing the 360 games now with a gureenteed Xbox Series console enhanced game.
Another missed opportunity to only say just Xbox One SMH.
Just another way to drive the nail in the coffin for Xbox Live Gold. 🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/hNUnLnn4u4— ⚙️The Gaming GrindHouse⚙️ (@jez7780) July 5, 2022
End of an Era
End of an era...it was great while it lasted. https://t.co/CaPf0nHglg— BGM_FinalKnight (@bertm1975) July 5, 2022
Sad Times
Sad times we live in.... https://t.co/0zHEgcbQqD— abzisbreathtaking @ 🇦🇺 (@abzbreathtaking) July 6, 2022
Double Boo
Boo! Boo, I say! https://t.co/M0wauyvUmg— MNeko (@MNeko) July 5, 2022
Officially Worthless
And Games with Gold will officially be worthless to me starting in October. https://t.co/Sc8vKe9pPR— Paranoid Android (@voxelhero) July 5, 2022
No Bueno
This is no bueno as Xbox One games mostly suck ass and Xbox 360 games were generally way higher quality.💩 https://t.co/OhRUo9FB2v— Jason Carmona | TCN (@MOSESivviOC) July 5, 2022