Xbox Games with Gold Free Games for May 2022 Revealed

✖

Xbox has announced the new free games Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to grab next month in May for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles as part of Games with Gold. As is typical at this point, there are four video games in total that will be added with two available at the beginning of May and two available in the middle of the month. Because of the way that Xbox's Games with Gold works, there is still time to grab titles made available this month.

More specifically, the free video games planned for May as part of Games with Gold include Yoku's Island Express, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, and Viva Piñata Party Animals. Yoku's Island Express and Hydro Thunder Hurricane will both be available starting on May 1st while The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk and Viva Piñata Party Animals will be available starting on May 16th. It is worth noting that The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk and Yoku's Island Express will both be available for a full month total while the other two video games will only be available for two weeks each.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy Yoku’s Island Express, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, and Viva Piñata Party Animals as part of May's Games with Gold! Details here: https://t.co/ASG62wKrMG — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 29, 2022

Xbox Games with Gold for May 2022

Yoku's Island Express ($19.99): Available May 1 to 31

($19.99): Available May 1 to 31 The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk ($19.99): Available May 16 to June 15

($19.99): Available May 16 to June 15 Hydro Thunder Hurricane ($9.99): Available May 1 to 15

($9.99): Available May 1 to 15 Viva Piñata Party Animals ($9.99): Available May 16 to 31

As noted above, Yoku's Island Express, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, and Viva Piñata Party Animals are the new Games with Gold for May 2022. Xbox Live Gold, which is the subscription service required to claim these games, costs $9.99 per month while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold, runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about May's Games with Gold offerings from Xbox? Are you excited to check any of them out particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!