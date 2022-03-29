Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for April 2022 Revealed

Xbox announced this week the free games Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download next month. Just as we’ve seen from past months’ offerings, the free games planned for April include four different titles that’ll be staggered throughout the month with at least one game available from the start of April to the end. The free games will first be available on April 1st, Xbox announced, which means those subscribed to Xbox’s membership programs still have a couple more days to download the free games available this month.

The free games planned for April are Another Sight, Hue, Outpost Kaloki X, and MX vs ATV Alive. Another Sight is the headliner out of all of those since it’s scheduled to be available from April 1st until April 30th, though people may have heard of or at least seen Hue more frequently considering how memorable the puzzler’s box art is.

The release schedule for these free games can be found below alongside the prices that the games normally run for so that you can see what kinds of savings you’ll take advantage of by downloading these whenever they’re available next month. Note that Another Sight is available throughout April while Hue will be available for just over a month, too, but it won’t be free until halfway through April. Outpost Kaloki X and MX vs ATV Alive, both of those being Xbox 360 games, will be free for shorter periods of time.

Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022

Another Sight ($29.99): Available April 1 to 30

Hue ($14.99): Available April 16 to May 15

Outpost Kaloki X ($9.99): Available April 1 to 15

MX vs ATV Alive ($19.99): Available April 16 to 30

Just as Xbox’s subscribers get these sorts of free games each month, we can also look forward to the announcements about the new Xbox Game Pass games that’ll be dropping in April, too. Xbox typically reveals a batch of Xbox Game Pass games at the start of the month with another set of games revealed around two weeks later, so if that trend holds up in April, we’ll soon learn about more additions to Xbox Game Pass as well as another list of games that’ll be leaving the service soon. Unlike those games that come and go, these four games listed above are yours to keep so long as you maintain an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.