Xbox Mouse And Keyboard Support Launches Next Week, Supports ‘Fortnite’

Today during X018, Microsoft announced that mouse and keyboard support will fully launch for Xbox One owners next week on November 14, and will notably come supporting Epic Games’ mega-popular battle-royale game, Fortnite.

In addition to Fortnite, Microsoft announced the feature will support 13 other games, including many titles that haven’t released yet. They are as follows:

Warframe

DayZ

Strange Brigade

Moonlighter

Warfrace

Bomber Crew

Children of Morta

X Morph Defense

Warthunder

Wargroove

Vigor

Warhamer Vermintide 2

As you can see, beyond Fortnite, Warframe, Warhammer Vermintide, and DayZ most of the above supported titles are exclusively indie games. And details on how mouse and keyboard will be supported across these titles wasn’t detailed or specified. Further, it’s unclear what other titles will come supporting the feature out of the gate.

That said, Epic Games has said that mouse and keyboard players in Fortnite will only be matched with other mouse and keyboard players in order to avoid unfair advantages. And while this decision makes sense, and is what should have been done, it could cause some issues.

If you do decide to play the Xbox One version of the game with mouse and keyboard, you’re probably going to have a much, much smaller player pool. Now, whether this will impact servers so much that you’ll have trouble finding games, remains to be seen. But it’s worth pointing out that only the most hardcore players are likely to use mouse and keyboard support — the average player probably won’t even know it exists — meaning, not only will your player pool be smaller, the competition is likely to be stiffer in it.

As previously detailed, mouse and keyboard support will not be available with every game, only the developers that chose to add it.

In addition to announcing the release date for the new feature, Microsoft also teased further collaboration with peripheral company Razer, who has revealed that it is planning to unveil the first wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse set for Xbox this coming January.

