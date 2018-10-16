Taco Bell Teases Upcoming Xbox One Promotion

It looks like Xbox and Taco Bell are teaming up once more for a killer new promotion, at least that’s what it looks like from a recent teaser over on the Taco Bell official Twitter account.

Captioned, “The box returns” with a date set for October 18th, it looks like Microsoft is getting ready for something big with their burrito connoisseurs in hand:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans immediately went to prepare their wallets (and their bums) for the upcoming promotion. If it’s anything like previous – and it looks to be exactly that – a shiny new Xbox One X could be on the line:

YESSSSS Hopefully this will be my year!! Last year the only thing I came away with was an addiction for quesaritos 😆 pic.twitter.com/wxju4qzh55 — 🦄Courtney🦄 – I am an 💚Xbox_Addict💚 (@CourtDesigns) October 16, 2018

Prepare those butts, gentlemen – The food grind is about to get real. pic.twitter.com/HMniIEcQPo — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 16, 2018

Can we get a taco bell themed xbox though???? So I can share my love of games and my love of the holy TBell all at once. — Megan Rectanus (@Demongirl139) October 16, 2018

We don’t know exactly what the new promotion will offer and what tiered prizes will be available, but we do know that it’s set to kick off on the 18th and at least we got a spiffy new clip out of it.

With the holiday season in gaming kicking off and so many amazing AAA titles on the way, now is the perfect time for a chance to win “the most powerful console on the market” with the Xbox One X. Since that’s exactly what’s shown in the video, it’s safe to assume that would be a grand prize will smaller title giveaways and free food as lower-tiered giveaways.

In essence, we hope you like Taco Bell – and a lot of it – because if you’re wanting to participate in the upcoming promotion, you’re going to be eating a lot of it in the coming weeks.

What about you? Have you ever won anything from one of these food-driven promotions other than heartburn? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!