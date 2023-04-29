Xbox One Exclusive Can Be Purchased Again After Being Removed From Sale

Xbox fans can finally purchase an Xbox One exclusive game again after it was removed from sale earlier this month. There weren't a plethora of notable Xbox One exclusive games last generation, but there were a couple. The most popular to date may very well be Sea of Thieves, but a fan-favorite of many was and is Quantum Break from Remedy Entertainment, the developer best known for Alan Wake, Max Payne, and Control. This month the game was removed from sale and Xbox Game Pass for licensing issues, but those issues have been resolved and the game is back on Game Pass and available to purchase again.

Quantum Break was released on April 5, 2016 via Xbox One and PC. Upon release, the game struggled critically, earning scores of 66 and 77, on PC and Xbox One, respectively. However, while its unique format of blending live-action TV and game was not for everyone, it did land with some Xbox fans. And the furher away we've gotten from its initial April 5, 2016 release, the more fondly it's remembered.

"In the aftermath of a split second of destruction that fractures time itself, two people find they have changed and gained extraordinary abilities," reads an official blurb about the game for those all unfamiliar. "One of them travels through time and becomes hell-bent on controlling this power. The other uses these new abilities to attempt to defeat him – and fix time before it tears itself irreparably apart. Both face overwhelming odds and make dramatic choices that will determine the shape of the future. Quantum Break is a unique experience; one part hard-hitting video game, one part thrilling live action show, featuring a stellar cast, including Shawn Ashmore as the hero Jack Joyce, Aidan Gillen as his nemesis Paul Serene and Dominic Monaghan as Jack's genius brother William. Quantum Break is full of the vivid storytelling, rich characters and dramatic twists Remedy Entertainment are renowned for. Your choices in-game will affect the outcome of this fast-paced fusion between game and show giving the player a completely unique entertainment experience."

Unfortunately, the game has not returned to sale with a discount, which means you either need to fork over $40 to play the seven-year-old game or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, which starts at $10 a month.