Xbox Makes 7 New Xbox One Games Free for Some

Between Xbox Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One users -- or more specifically some Xbox One users -- have 7 new free Xbox One games to download. Some of these games are free only for a limited time, but some are yours to keep and play whenever you want once you download them. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers now have three new games to download for free. Meanwhile, Xbox Free Play Days has updated with three new games. And lastly, Xbox Game Pass has added a huge new game. With Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the horizon, gaming is about to get very expensive on Xbox, at least for those that get on the next-generation of console gaming early. As a result, now is the perfect time to save some money on games. Below, you can check out all seven "free" games. This includes a trailer for each game, a description of each game, and the relevant information about how it's free.

SLAYAWAY CAMP: BUTCHER'S CUT About: Paying homage to classic '80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game. Free For All Xbox Live Gold Subscribers

YAKUZA 0, YAKUZA KIWAMI, and YAKUZA KIWAMI 2 About: Yakuza 0: The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his "normal" life as the proprietor of a cabaret club. Yakuza Kiwami: 1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. 2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan's coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes. Yakuza Kiwami 2: Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days were behind him. He and the young girl in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have built a peaceful life from the ashes of conflict. All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With war on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled back into the world he wanted to leave behind. Kiryu must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon. Free-To-Play For All Xbox Live Gold Subscribers And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Until October 4

THE BOOK OF UNWRITTEN TALES 2 About: The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September's Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia. Free For All Xbox Live Gold Subscribers

DOOM ETERNAL About: Hell's armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear... is you. Free With Xbox Game Pass