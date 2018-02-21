Major Nelson Teases Major Xbox One Changes, The Internet Collectively Despairs

Oh, Major Nelson. Larry Hryb, otherwise known as “The Xbox Guy,” just teased some major changes coming to the Xbox One but in true Microsoft fashion … by telling us a lot without actually saying anything and we have no clue what it means.

Hryb took to his social media account to tweet out the following, “I can’t wait to tell you about the cool new features coming to Xbox One I just had a chance to play around with. In due time, though. In due time ;)”

Xbox Head Phil Spencer has been teasing tons of new features on the horizon for awhile now, including completely overhauled social spaces, digital sharing, and more. With no set timeline or really anything concrete as of it, statements like these make Xbox fans lose their minds because the possibilities really are endless when taking in the scope of goals the Microsoft crew has for their gaming platform.

We weren’t the only ones that groaned in frustration at the deliciously vague tweet. Some of the reactions from fans were absolutely hilarious, while some provided their own insight as to what could be on the horizon. Here are some of our favourite reactions:

It’s all speculation at this point, but we are always down for a good hype session. Personally, what made me love the Xbox 360 were the avatars. Sounds silly, but the level of customization felt personal to me and I liked making myself within the digital world of a platform I invested a lot of time into. Seeing the previous teasers we’ve had of the revamped Avatar system, I’m personally really holding out hope that this could be at least one of the features he is alluding to.