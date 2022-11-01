Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free

It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.

The game that has been available today is Praetorians HD, a 3D real-time tactics game. Developed by Pyro Studois and published by Eidos Interactive, the title was originally released in 2003 to a decent critical reception, garnering a 78 on Metacritic. In 2020 a remaster of the game was released by Kalypso Media and Torus Games. It's this version that is now free with Games With Gold.

"Praetorians is set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire. Prove your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theaters of Gaul and finally the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in the crusade to become Emperor. Your quest will not be an easy one, as the Empire is heavily defended by thousands of different troop types and war machines, all with special skills and individual strengths. To emerge victorious, you'll need to learn to combine your units and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies. But beware – the closer you get to the Emperor, the closer you get to facing the Praetorian Guard – the most powerful and deadly fighting force in the Empire!"

Praetorians HD is free via Games With Gold to Xbox Live Gold subscribers between now and October 31. After October 31, it will revert to its normal price of $19.99. As long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, the game is yours to keep, but if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the game until you subscribe back up.

