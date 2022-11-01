New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans

A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.

The update comes the way of Andrew Walsh, who, until recently, was employed by Guerrilla Games, the developer best known for 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. As you may know, both of these games are critically acclaimed and best sellers. There are a variety of contributing factors when it comes to the pair of games and their success, but one of the larger contributors is the writing and story of both. Both games boast an interesting world, interesting characters, and a fairly compelling narrative. As a writer, Walsh contributed to all of this and now he's set to contribute to the story of the new Fable game as he has joined Playground Games.

Walsh hasn't revealed what the motivation is behind the change, and some are wondering what this means for the game's development, as the bulk of writing happens in the early stages of development.

So, Albion has beckoned once again.



I'm delighted to announce that I've had the chance to join the wonderful team @WeArePlayground working on the new #Fable! pic.twitter.com/hCbSxNXw3K — Andrew Walsh (@englishscribe) October 31, 2022

The new Fable game -- tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by some -- was announced back in July 2020. In other words, more than two years ago. Since then, it's been nothing but crickets and reports that the game has had a troubled development as Playground Games -- a studio previously devoted to racing games -- attempts its first stab at an open-world RPG, which are some of the hardest games to make.

As for when the game will resurface, we don't know. There's been no teasing or indication it will be anytime soon. At this point, E3 2023 seems the most likely place for a re-reveal. If it doesn't show up there, well, that wouldn't be a great sign for the game.