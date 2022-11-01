Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022

It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.

In total, 10 new games will be landing on Xbox Game Pass beginning today and extending until November 15th. As of today, three of the service's new additions have dropped, with one more title set to come about before the end of the week. Best of all, this slate also includes some new "Day One" additions to Xbox Game Pass that are coming to the platform on the same date in which they release.

Here's the full lineup of games that have been confirmed for Game Pass so far in November:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today



The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Available Today



The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – Available Today



Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3



Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8



Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8



Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8



Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10



Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15



Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15



Likely the biggest titles on this list are that of Vampire Survivors, Pentiment, and Somerville. Vampire Survivors has been a massive hit so far this year on Steam, so to see that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass for consoles is a pretty big deal. Pentiment is then a new first-party title from Xbox and is developed by Obsidian, which is the team behind The Outer Worlds and Grounded. Lastly, Somerville is a mysterious new indie game from Jumpship, which is a studio that was founded by one of the creators of Limbo and Inside. Assuming that Somerville is of the same quality as those other games, it could end up being one of the most notable launches of the year for Game Pass.

