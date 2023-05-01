Xbox Reveals New Special Edition Summer Controller

To coincide with the upcoming start of summer, Xbox has today revealed a new controller that has been designed to be associated with the season. Perhaps more than anything else, Microsoft is incredibly consistent about giving Xbox users numerous options when it comes to controllers. Although Xbox Design Lab has been available for quite some time and lets Xbox players create their own controllers, that hasn't prevented Microsoft from continuing to release new models of its own. Now, that trend has continued once again thanks to a new collaboration that Microsoft has struck.

Available to purchase right now at various retailers for $69.99, the "Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition" controller has been let loose. This new Xbox controller is a joint effort between Microsoft and OPI, which is a nail salon brand. Previously, Xbox collaborated with OPI last year to release a controller associated with spring. Moving into 2023, Xbox and OPI decided to continue this relationship by now designing a controller that screams summer.

"Turn up the heat with the Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition controller and make every day a beach day," says Microsoft's official description of this new controller. "Get things started by painting your thumbnails with OPI's Sanding in Stilettos as a picture-perfect complement to the shimmery, pearlescent melon top case. Or level up your look and match the bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI's Flex on the Beach. More daring gamers can drop all inhibitions and embrace the controller's pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks by channeling OPI's Surf Naked blue. And as a finishing touch, revel in the summertime brightness of the Xbox button and triggers inspired by the all work, all play attitude of OPI's Summer Monday-Fridays."

Believe it or not, this isn't the only new controller that Microsoft has released for Xbox platforms in the past week. In fact, five new Xbox controllers tied to the upcoming exclusive Redfall went up for purchase last week on the Xbox Design Lab website. Although these controllers are quite different in tone compared to the Sunkissed model, they continue to give players a wide array of controller options to choose from.

What do you think about this Sunkissed Vibes controller for Xbox that Microsoft has now released? Are you going to pick it up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.