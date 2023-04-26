Xbox Reveals New Special Edition Redfall Controllers

Prior to its launch in a little under a week, Xbox has revealed a new slate of controllers associated with Arkane and Bethesda's Redfall. Outside of Starfield, Redfall is likely the biggest exclusive game that Xbox has lined up to release across consoles and PC this year. As such, the publisher is looking to make this launch that much more special by giving eager fans the option to snag a controller tied to the vampire-slaying shooter.

Available to pick up now on the Xbox Design Lab website, five different Xbox controllers tied to Redfall have been made available. Coming in at a baseline price of $84.99, these controllers feature iconography and color schemes tied to many of the different characters that will be seen within Redfall. Since these are being made available through Design Lab, though, potential purchasers can also customize various aspects of each controller outside of the faceplate to make it match up with their own unique taste.

It's worth noting that these controllers, which are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, are only available for standard Xbox controller models. Even though Design Lab now allows Xbox fans to design their own custom Elite controllers, these Redfall designs don't extend to the higher-end models. As such, if you've been in the market for a new Xbox controller and have been wanting to spring for an Elite version, take this into account before copping one of these Redfall models.

Slay in and out of the game



Customize the official Redfall limited edition controllers now with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/JUzosWjD7h pic.twitter.com/FPljshbVjj — Xbox (@Xbox) April 26, 2023

If you didn't already have Redfall's release circled on your calendar, the co-op title is set to launch next week on May 2. When it does release, it will be playable across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. And like all other first-party games from Xbox, Redfall will also be available to download and play on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

Are you going to be playing Redfall for yourself in the coming week? And if so, will you also look to potentially pick up one of these new controllers as well? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.