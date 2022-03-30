Xbox Cancels Controversial Plan to Remove Fan-Favorite Feature

Xbox has decided not to remove a fan-favorite feature that appears on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. Earlier this month, it was reported that a new system update for Xbox platforms would be removing the ability to post gameplay footage directly to one’s Twitter feed from the dashboard. In the wake of this news, fans made it clear that they didn’t want those in charge at Microsoft to remove this feature from Xbox platforms due to its convenience. Luckily, Xbox has now shown that it has listened to these fans loud and clear.

Announced on social media today, Microsoft’s Brad Rossetti revealed that the team at Xbox has completely reversed course when it comes to removing the Twitter sharing functionality that is seen on all Xbox consoles. “Thanks for your feedback on the Twitter share feature change we flighted in 2204 – that change is being reverted to the previous behavior from today in this new build,” Rossetti said of a previous update that had gone out to those in the Insider program. Rossetti didn’t say anything else about this decision, but it’s clear that the fan outcry played a major role in Xbox changing its mind on this update.

2/2 Part 2 Flight Plans – Planning on taking a new 2204 build to the Beta Ring later today with details to come – Thanks for your feedback on the Twitter share feature change we flighted in 2204 – that change is being reverted to the previous behavior from today in this new build — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) March 30, 2022

Again, perhaps the weirdest part of this whole situation comes with why Microsoft was looking to remove this Twitter integration in the first place. Even though it could be argued that a vast number of people may not even use the feature, for those that do, it’s by far the easiest way to post gameplay clips on social media. Given that there was no real value in removing the feature, it’s confusing to see why Xbox was looking to take it away. Luckily, this isn’t something that we’ll have to worry about any longer.

Are you glad to see that Xbox has decided to keep this Twitter sharing feature included on all consoles? And why do you think Xbox was looking to remove it to begin with?