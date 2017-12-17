Microsoft Releases Accolades Trailer For Xbox One X

The Xbox One X has been out for just over a month now, and while it’s gotten its fair share of criticism from some people (mainly with its high price tag), there are those that have shown great appreciation for Microsoft‘s most powerful console to date.

And now, the publisher is celebrating with the release of a new Accolades trailer that features a number of comments suggesting that it lives up to its name of “world’s most powerful console”.

The commercial may likely be familiar to some fans, as it’s similar to the one that’s been running on airwaves over the past few weeks, featuring Kanye West’s “Power” and footage from a number of first and third-party games that support the console.

You can see the Xbox One X commercial below, and you can pick up your own console at retailers now.