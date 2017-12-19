Xbox And PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Giving Away A Sweet Hawaiian Vacation

With PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds making the rounds on Xbox One, Microsoft is in full swing with promotion for the hit multiplayer game. And its latest one could very well send a lucky gamer to Hawaii.

Granted, there’s no one to hunt in Hawaii, but consider it a fun little bonus after a jam-packed year of gaming in 2017. Microsoft is hosting a neat little giveaway where you could be flown to Hawaii with an all-inclusive package. Well, either that or some cool secondary prizes.

How do you enter? Simple. Just retweet the message below and you’ll be entered to win! You can also hit the link if you want to see the rules for the contest. It ends on January 7th, so you’ve got plenty of time to enter.

The other prizes that are up for grabs with the giveaway include a package with a Samsung QLED 4K TV, an Xbox One X console, a 12 month Xbox Live Gold membership, and a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Loot Crate with a copy of the game, along with other surprises.

Here’s the full prize breakdown:

(1) Grand Prize: A four-night all-inclusive trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii. Includes round-trip airfare, accommodation, meals, and more.

(3) First Place prizes: Samsung QLED 4K TV, Xbox One X, 12-Month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a physical PUBG Loot Crate including a digital copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — Game Preview Edition, and special surprises

(5) Second Place prizes: Physical PUBG Loot Crate including a digital copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — Game Preview Edition, and special surprises

Remember, you’ve got time to enter, so retweet and good luck!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One (via Game Preview) and through Early Access on Steam.