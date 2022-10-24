Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back

The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"It might sound broken, but the reason you are hearing it a lot right now is because MANY developers have been sitting in meetings for the past year desperately trying to get Series S launch requirements dropped," Bossa wrote on Twitter.

Maclure apparently made these comments on Twitter to video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann, though Maclure's Tweets have since been made private. Bossa Studios is the team behind I am Fish, a game that released on several systems, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It would seem that supporting systems like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would be a much bigger headache for developers than Xbox Series S, but support for those consoles will likely dwindle in the near future.

Given how successful the Xbox Series S has been, it's unlikely Microsoft will change its requirements. The reality is that the console is a relatively inexpensive gateway to the Xbox ecosystem, and to next-gen exclusives like Gotham Knights. While the current console generation started two years ago, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 remain very difficult to come by at MSRP. The Xbox Series S has been a great alternative for those that can't find or afford the other consoles, but there is a trade-off in power. Whether that truly is holding back some developers remains to be seen, but if it is the case, we'll likely hear from more teams over the coming years!

Do you think the Xbox Series S is holding developers back? Should Microsoft change its requirements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!