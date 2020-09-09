Xbox Shares a Look Inside the Xbox Series S

In addition to officially announcing the Xbox Series S this week and announcing the release dates and price points for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Xbox has also shared a new look inside the Xbox Series S to show off just how all the bits fit together for the smallest Xbox ever. The games company has also shared a detailed blog post breaking down all things Xbox Series S.

"Xbox Series S delivers the same next generation speed and performance that define Xbox Series X," the blog post from Liz Hamren, Xbox's Head of Platform Engineering and Hardware, reads in part. "It is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X, making it easier for developers to deliver the same great performance, while rendering at a lower resolution. Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps, more immersive and responsive gameplay with support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. In addition, Xbox Series S includes 512GB of custom SSD storage and is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering more than 40x the I/O bandwidth of an Xbox One resulting in faster loading times, steadier frame rates and Quick Resume for multiple titles."

You’ve meme'd the design. Now find out how we fit all the next-gen load times, high framerates and dynamic worlds in our smallest Xbox ever! Take a look Inside the Xbox Series S 👀: https://t.co/rUGcZKrzs2 | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/wTbjfCrVsE — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

Essentially, according to Xbox, the biggest difference between the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, beyond the fact that the former is an all-digital console, is resolution. "Xbox Series S delivers approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One and was designed to play games at 1440p at 60 frames per second, with support for up to 120fps," Hamren's post continues. "With the increased efficiency we get from the next generation AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture combined with the virtual memory multipliers enabled through the Xbox Velocity Architecture, Xbox Series S will deliver performance and experiences well beyond the raw specs. In addition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S share the same development environment, tools and capabilities, all of which enable developers to build and release their content across consoles more easily while still taking advantage of the unique hardware capabilities of the next generation."

The Xbox Series S is officially set to launch on November 10th for $299. The Xbox Series X, the beefier next-gen model, was revealed today as launching the same day for $499. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the Xbox Series S so far? Are you more interested in picking up the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X in November? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!