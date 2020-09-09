Xbox Series X Release Date and Price Revealed by Microsoft

The Xbox Series X finally has a release date and price. We've known about the next-gen Xbox since The Game Awards 2019, and we've also known for a while that it was scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. Now, we know it will release worldwide on November 10th, which is a Tuesday, for $499 alongside the previously announced release date for the Xbox Series S, which clocks in at $299.

With Xbox Series X's release date, Microsoft looks poised to capitalize on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush in North America, its biggest market. For now, it remains to be seen just how much Microsoft will focus on penetrating the European and Asian markets at launch. With the latter, Xbox has never found much success. Meanwhile, the former has largely been dominated by PlayStation as well, though Xbox has dug out an appreciable part of the UK market.

As for the date itself, it's right where many suspected the console would land at. All three previous Xbox consoles -- Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox -- released in November. Not only is there tradition, but November is the ideal window given its proximity to major consumer spending. There's a reason many modern consoles opt to debut during the second to last month of the year.

It's also currently unclear what Xbox's launch plans in terms of exact available games and so on are for the console. This is information that will likely be held until closer to the console's launch, and with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, it's easy to imagine a less glamorous and eventful launch than previous Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series X is set to release on November 10th for $499. For more coverage on the next-gen Xbox console -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- you can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming console right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the Xbox Series X's release date?