Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Weights Revealed

Earlier today, Microsoft updated the pages for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. While the update mostly compiled known information about the upcoming consoles, both pages contain new information on the weights for each system. According to the pages, the Xbox Series X will weigh in at 9.8 pounds, while the Xbox Series S will weigh 4.25 pounds. That information likely won't make much of a different for most gamers, but it is interesting to see how much the extra components add to the Xbox Series X's overall heft. Comparatively, the Xbox Series S really is on the smaller side!

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox that the company has produced thus far. Size and weight likely won't play a role in anyone's purchase of a console, but Microsoft seems to be marketing the system to the same audience as Google Stadia, which offers game streaming without a physical console. With Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series S essentially offers a similar product, but with a potentially bigger library. For those with less room for massive collections of video games, the small size and weight of the Xbox Series S could be a selling point.

The Xbox Series S was revealed last week following a leak online. The system will release alongside the Xbox Series X and will retail for $299. The trade-off for the system's lower size and weight is that it doesn't offer all of the same abilities. Xbox Series S is a digital only system, and it offers less storage space, as well as a lower performance target. A full comparison between the specs of the two systems can be found right here.

It will be interesting to see how the Xbox Series S performs when it releases later this year. While the system is less powerful than the Xbox Series X, its lower price point and smaller size might convince some gamers to add it to their shelves. For those that might be planning to pick up a PS5, or those that also have a Nintendo Switch, it could prove to be an appealing secondary purchase.

Are you surprised by the weights of the two systems? Will the smaller size and weight of the Xbox Series S convince you to pick one up?