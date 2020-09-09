Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S Specs Revealed

✖

Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, but gamers might be unsure which console they want to pick-up this holiday season. Thankfully, the company has released the specs for each console, which can be found below. At this point, it might be common knowledge that the Xbox Series S will only allow for digital downloads, while the Xbox Series X will have a disc drive, but for those looking to learn a bit more about what each console is capable of, this should help. Hopefully, it will give fans a better idea which system is the best fit for them!

Xbox Series X:

CPU- 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz. 3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled

GPU- AMD RDNA 2 GPU. 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz

GPU Power- 12.15 TFLOPS

System on a Chip (SoC)- Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

RAM- 16 GB GDDR6 RAM. 10 GB @ 560GB/s. 6 GB @ 336GB/s.

Performance Target- 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Storage- 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD. 2.4GB/sec uncompressed. 4.8 GB/sec compressed

Expandable Storage- 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

Backward Compatibility- Thousands of Xbox One, and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.

Disc Drive- 4K UHD Blu-ray

Display Out- HDMI 2.1

MSRP- $499

Xbox Series S:

CPU- 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz. 3.4GHz w/SMT Enabled

GPU- AMD RDNA 2 GPU. 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz

GPU Power- 4 TFLOPS

System on a Chip (SoC)- Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

RAM- 10 GB GDDR6 RAM. 8 GB @ 224GB/s. 2 GB @ 56GB/s.

Performance Target- 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Storage- 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD. 2.4GB/sec uncompressed. 4.8 GB/sec compressed

Expandable Storage- 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

Backward Compatibility- Thousands of digital Xbox One, and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.

Disc Drive- Digital Only

Display Out- HDMI 2.1

MSRP- $299

For the extra $200, Xbox Series X buyers will get a system with better possible performance, and the ability to play physical releases. However, those that care less about physical games and are looking to spend a bit less might have an appealing option in the Xbox Series S. Of course, at the system's price point, it might also be a tempting option for those that were planning on buying both an Xbox and a PS5 this year. Thankfully, fans have a bit longer to mull things over.

Both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will release on November 10th.

Are you planning on buying an Xbox Series X this year? What do you think of the Xbox Series S? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!