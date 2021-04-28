Xbox Series X Reportedly Picks Up Another Big Exclusive Game

✖

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have reportedly picked up another exclusive, though this one won't surprise many Xbox fans. Both the Series X and Series S don't have any true exclusives because Xbox Game Studios also releases their games on PC. However, they have plenty of console exclusives, or in other words, games that don't come to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. That said, it sounds like Starfield can be added to this list.

When Starfield was announced, Bethesda didn't announce platforms, but the expectation was it would be multi-platform. The former hasn't changed, but the latter has due to Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda. However, both Microsoft and Bethesda haven't said a word about the platforms of Starfield and whether or not it's coming to PS4 or PS5 or both.

While the pair are remaining frustratingly quiet on the subject, Xbox insider Rand al’Thor isn't. According to the insider, Starfield is an Xbox exclusive and he's very confident in this. Adding to this, they note that Microsoft is aiming to have the game out this holiday, though it sounds like this is very much up in the air.

“I’ve been told, by very reliable people that Starfield was 100 percent an Xbox exclusive,” said Grubb. “I’ve even made bets about it, and I don’t bet unless I know I’m willing to bet. So I’m really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does, and I’ve been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday."

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. Right now, there's no word of a reveal, but if the game is aiming to release this year, you'd expect its reveal will happen within the next few months, perhaps at E3 2021. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's all completely accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Xbox and Bethesda -- have commented on this report, and neither probably will given that they never comment on rumors and reports. However, if either does, we will be sure to let you know -- via update -- what they have to say.