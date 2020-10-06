Xbox Series X Won't Be the Last Console From Microsoft

✖

Microsoft has made some major changes to the way that players are able to enjoy Xbox games, including making them playable on PC and Android devices. That does not mean, however, that the company has any plans on leaving the console business following the release of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. In a new interview with GameSpot, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Microsoft still sees consoles as a viable platform for the company following the next generation. For those that might be nervous about the way Xbox has been expanding, Spencer sees it as a way of giving players more options.

"In terms of future hardware, absolutely I think we're going to see more console hardware down the road," Spencer said to GameSpot. "Just like in video, just like in music, it's not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we'll continue to see that, and that's absolutely what we're planning for."

There is a very clear difference in Microsoft's approach to the upcoming console generation. While Xbox Series X and PS5 both showcase 4K, ray tracing and other technical advances, Microsoft has been focused on finding ways to give gamers different ways of playing Xbox games. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate stands at the center of that strategy. It remains to be seen whether or not gamers will embrace the concept, but it does show Microsoft's focus on changing the overall landscape of the industry.

"We're about putting the player at the center," Spencer said to GameSpot. "It's not about the device in the middle any more. You see that in every other form of media. My TV [content] is with me wherever I go. My music is with me wherever I go. I'm in control of the experience, and I think gaming is going through that same transformation."

While Xbox is looking to bring game streaming forward in a major way, there are also ways that the company seems committed to consoles. After all, the Xbox Series X is pushing backwards compatibility in a big way, allowing players to enjoy certain games that appeared on previous Xbox consoles. It's an option that would be impossible if the company moved towards a model similar to Google Stadia's approach. It remains to be seen whether or not that would continue in future generations, but if the company truly is dedicated to giving that choice, it will likely continue to do so.

Do you want to see consoles continue to exist? What do you think of Microsoft's strategy for the Xbox Series X/S? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!