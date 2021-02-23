This Xbox Series X Skin Gives the System an OG Xbox Appearance

✖

The Xbox Series X design has inspired some very clever skins since its release late last year, and the latest gives the system an appearance similar to the original Xbox console. Now available on Amazon, this vinyl skin decal combines next-gen with old-school, and the green logo even features the classic white lettering. The set also comes with skins for two controllers as well, both featuring the original Xbox logo. The design perfectly evokes the first Xbox, and it looks like the perfect way for longtime fans of the brand to show their passion for the console that started it all!

An image of the vinyl skin decal can be found below.

(Photo: Amazon)

The Xbox Series X's "fridge" like design lends itself quite well to skins such as this one. Last year, one fan created a skin for the console based on the Kingpin's appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Xbox Series X has only been available since November, and many fans have yet to get their hands on it. As time goes on, it will be interesting to see what other kinds of skins the console will inspire from fans. Clearly, many are having fun customizing the system, and it feels like this is just the tip of the iceberg!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console. Released on November 15th, 2001, the platform had a massive impact on the video game industry. The system pushed the concept of online gaming into the console market, and introduced fans to classic games like Halo, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fable, and more. Many of the system's best games are currently available on Xbox Game Pass, or through the system's backwards compatibility feature. Fans looking to revisit the good old days can apply this skin to their next-gen console, pop in an original Xbox disc, and party like it's 2001. If Microsoft doesn't announce any plans to celebrate the anniversary, this just might be the perfect way for fans to do so on their own!

The classic Xbox vinyl skin decal can be found on Amazon for $13.69 right here.

Do you plan on buying this skin for your Xbox Series X console? What do you think of the design? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.