Xbox Series X Owner's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Customization Is Simple and Perfect

With the Xbox Series X and other next-gen consoles becoming the current generation now that they’re in peoples’ hands, those new console owners are already looking for ways to customize their purchases and make the consoles’ designs stand out more than they already do. Taking advantage of the Xbox Series X’s blocky, dark build, one user was able to come up with the perfect way to use one of the most memorable characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to create a console design unlike one anyone else would have.

Before many people are even able to say they own an Xbox Series X, Redditor TheBardAbaddon may have outdone all other customization ideas with their unique console seen below. Sharing a shot of their simple yet extremely effective idea on the platform, the user showed off an Xbox Series X outfitted with a sticker or decal showing only the shirt, tie, and head of Kingpin from Into the Spider-Verse.

Those who’ve seen the acclaimed animated Spider-Man movie will know that Kingpin takes on a much wider, exaggerated appearance compared to how we’re used to seeing him. The movie’s version of Kingpin inspired all sorts of memes and creative cosplay ideas when it was first unveiled, and as it turns out, it works perfectly as an Xbox Series X decal as well. If you’ve seen the movie, it’s not difficult to imagine the rest of Kingpin’s silhouette against the black Xbox Series X backdrop.

We’ve also already seen many other ideas for console customizations already, some of them official and some of them fan-made like this one. 2K and the Twitter user and skin concept creator XBOXPOPE already collaborated on a Borderlands 3-themed Xbox Series X that turns the device into Claptrap. That same artists has already shared many other creations for consoles like the Xbox Series S in the past, too.

Though we’ve seen ideas for the PlayStation 5 as well, we haven’t seen any official plans for customizations from Sony. One retailer was offering up faceplates for the PlayStation 5 that buyers could snap on after removing the default white one, but that endeavor was quickly shot down by Sony. Perhaps those are the sorts of official customizations we can expect to see from the PlayStation 5 creators in the future.