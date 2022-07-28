Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Teased by Developer

Xenoblade Chronicle 3 developer Monolith Soft and Nintendo are set to release the sequel video game for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, July 29th. While the video game is not out quite yet, it's already known that it will feature an Expansion Pass with several waves of DLC content set to release over the course of the next year and change. That includes a new original story scenario as its finale. According to a recent developer interview conducted by Nintendo, said DLC could be as large as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country, which was so big that it actually had its own physical release.

"This is something to consider after you have played this game, but we are offering an additional Expansion Pass," said Genki Yokota, producer and director for Nintendo Entertainment Planning and Development Production Group No. 2, as part of a lengthy interview by Nintendo with the developers. "We will be adding a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass, and we are thinking of making its volume of content as large as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope that those who enjoyed that content, as well as newcomers, will pick it up. It will be quite a high volume of content that will not let you down."

“It turns out that the total walkable area in this game is over five times larger than in the second title.”



What, exactly, that new original story will actually include remains to be seen. While the first wave of Expansion Pass DLC is set to arrive concurrently with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the rest of the four total waves have placeholder dates only. DLC Wave 4, which includes the new story, is officially set to release "by 12/31/2023." Given that timeframe, it might be a bit before the developer actually reveals its contents.

As noted above, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, July 29th. That's both digitally and physically, and there is also a physical Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition that will be available featuring a SteelBook game case, special art, and a 250-page hardcover art book -- but good luck actually scoring one for yourself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel video game right here.

