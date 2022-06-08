Nintendo Store Crash Leaves Switch Fans Upset

Today, the My Nintendo Store opened up pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition, which is set to release for Nintendo Switch next month. In addition to the game, the Special Edition includes a SteelBook and a hardcover art book. The Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, and it seems that demand was much higher than anyone anticipated. As of this writing, the Store has been down for more than five hours, and is still "undergoing maintenance," preventing players from purchasing the Special Edition, or anything else for that matter! Understandably, fans are a little upset at the moment.

Special Edition releases such as this one can often be a hassle for collectors. There are only so many made, and hardcore fans love having something extra. At this time, it's unclear whether anyone was actually able to make a purchase before the Store crashed, or if demand prevented anyone from being able to get one. Hopefully, Nintendo will be able to get this issue resolved soon, and make sure that enough copies are available for those Xenoblade Chronicles fans that want one!

