Nintendo Store Crash Leaves Switch Fans Upset
Today, the My Nintendo Store opened up pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition, which is set to release for Nintendo Switch next month. In addition to the game, the Special Edition includes a SteelBook and a hardcover art book. The Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, and it seems that demand was much higher than anyone anticipated. As of this writing, the Store has been down for more than five hours, and is still "undergoing maintenance," preventing players from purchasing the Special Edition, or anything else for that matter! Understandably, fans are a little upset at the moment.
Special Edition releases such as this one can often be a hassle for collectors. There are only so many made, and hardcore fans love having something extra. At this time, it's unclear whether anyone was actually able to make a purchase before the Store crashed, or if demand prevented anyone from being able to get one. Hopefully, Nintendo will be able to get this issue resolved soon, and make sure that enough copies are available for those Xenoblade Chronicles fans that want one!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Xenoblade Chronicles 3!
Guess Xenoblade has gotten pretty popular!
prevnext
If anyone ever tells you that Xenoblade isn't a huge Nintendo IP, remember that the Nintendo Store has been down for over 5 hours.— Necroid (@Necroid_Dread) June 8, 2022
A lot of people didn't realize it was this big.
prevnext
kind of a mean thing to tweet and i don't mean it that way but i'm honestly kinda surprised xenoblade is popular enough to shut down the nintendo store— Bluemonk (@Bluemonk19) June 8, 2022
Hard to believe Xenoblade 1 almost didn't come to North America!
prevnext
very funny that Xenoblade 1 may not have even made it to the US without a grassroots campaign spurring NoA on, and now XB3 is so popular it singlehandedly crashed Nintendo's store for 4+ hours— Josh Bossie 🙃 (@whoisJoshBossie) June 8, 2022
Making it available from other retailers probably would have been smarter.
prevnext
What did you expect? Funnelling hundreds of thousands of people into one website at once was obviously going crash the page all at once. Ofc this is all Nintendo's fault for making it only available on the Nintendo Store but did any of us actually expect this to go smoothly?🤣— JBspherefreak (@JBspherefreak) June 8, 2022
Don't toy with our emotions, Nintendo.
prevnext
me at the servers operating Nintendo of America's online store #xenoblade3 pic.twitter.com/PbTv2IF2ru— Carlos Gomez (@shimapan1104) June 8, 2022
Clearly the plan didn't work out.
prevnext
You know guys, PERHAPS forcing a Nintendo Limited Edition item onto a store people only use to redeem My Nintendo rewards...that maybe might have been a bad idea.
Just a bit. Perhaps. pic.twitter.com/dWLgbRZGe8— Broodwars (@broodwars64) June 8, 2022
It's kind of a mess.
prevnext
The My Nintendo Store is a trainwreck of a website.— Sandstormer @ MH Stories (@Sandstormer2) June 8, 2022
Let's not do this again, Nintendo.
prev
How to ruin a product in 3 words: Nintendo Store Exclusive#Xenoblade #Nintendo— Nic Baker (@nicisacat) June 8, 2022