Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed DLC Gets Release Date

Nintendo has announced when the highly-anticipated final DLC expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be releasing, and it's far sooner than expected. When the third mainline installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles series launched last year, Nintendo confirmed that it would have four post-launch waves of DLC as part of its Expansion Pass. And while Wave 4 was only said to broadly be releasing before the end of the year, Nintendo has now confirmed that it will be dropping next week.

Arriving on April 25th, the Future Redeemed expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will become available on Nintendo Switch. As the biggest DLC of all for Xenoblade 3, Future Redeemed will feature a new "story scenario" that is set before the narrative seen in the main game. To coincide with this release date announcement, Nintendo also released a new trailer for Future Redeemed to give fans a taste of what the new content will have in store.

"Set before the events of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game, players join a cast of new and familiar characters in an original story scenario that connects all three installments in the Xenoblade Chronicles series," says Nintendo's official description of the upcoming expansion. "Future Redeemed also features new battle mechanics, such as Unity Combo, where two characters can attack in unison."

Seize the future you desire in #XenobladeChronicles3: Future Redeemed, coming 4/25!



This original story scenario is available exclusively via Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass:

For those that have played every Xenoblade Chronicles title, Future Redeemed seems like it will be a must-play. Given that this expansion is going to tie Xenoblade Chronicles 1, 2, and 3 together in some manner, it seems feasible that this add-on could have a big impact on what might happen in a potential Xenoblade Chronicles 4. Although Nintendo hasn't confirmed that another Xenoblade installment will be coming about just yet, the director of the series has already made clear that he would like to see the story continue on in future games.

Are you surprised to see that Future Redeemed is releasing so soon for Xenoblade Chronicles 3? And will you be playing this DLC for yourself in the coming week? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.