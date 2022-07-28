Xenoblade Chronicles 4 Seemingly Teased by Director

It sounds like a fourth (or technically fifth) game in Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles series could end up coming about at some point in the future. At this point in time, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is the third entry in the core franchise, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. And while that game will surely keep fans busy for quite some time, one of the main leads behind XC3 has indicated that the series should only continue.

In an interview with Nintendo, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 producer and director Genki Yokota was asked about whether or not the franchise would continue past this newest entry in the series. Yokota made it clear that the team at Monolith Soft absolutely intends to keep making new Xenoblade games, but didn't offer specifics otherwise.

"Yes, it will still go on!" Yokota said. "I want to keep it going as long as possible!"

Speaking more about where Xenoblade could go in the future, Monolith Soft boss Tetsuya Takahashi explained in the same interview that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is meant to be the "culmination" of the franchise so far. However, it was stressed that this was primarily viewed from the perspective of gameplay mechanics and storytelling themes. As such, the world and throughline narrative of Xenoblade could definitely continue with a proper Xenoblade Chronicles 4 at some point down the road.

For such a game to end up coming about, though, Nintendo and Monolith Soft likely want to wait and see how Xenoblade Chronicles 3 performs. Given that many Switch titles in recent years have been big sellers, it stands to reason that XC3 will also be able to find quite a bit of success. That's even doubly true given that the game has already been lavished with quite a bit of praise from critics.

If you weren't already aware, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release tomorrow on July 29th, and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. And if you would like to learn more about the latest Switch JRPG before that time, you can read our own review right here.

[H/T GB]